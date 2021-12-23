New section of Hwy. 69 opened in French River area

A new 14-kilometre section of Highway 69 has been opened in the French River area, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) said in a news release Thursday.

The new section of highway runs north of Highway 522 by Grundy Lake Provincial Park to the north of Highway 607, past the French River Trading Post, and includes two interchanges.

"The newly widened highway from two to four lanes will help improve traffic flow and safety, and support economic growth and prosperity in northern Ontario," the MTO said.

Transportation minister Caroline Mulroney said it is critical to expand and improve highways across the province.

"In northern Ontario, Highway 69 plays a vital role in helping people and goods move more quickly. By expanding the highway, our government is following through on its promise to support the economy and improve road safety," Mulroney said.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Indigenous Affairs called this a "gamechanger" for residents of Sudbury and French River, and said it will improve safety and traffic flow.

"The expansion will also create jobs and boost economic growth in northern Ontario," Rickford said.

The new four-laning is part of a project to widen 152 kilometres of highway between Sudbury and Parry Sound.

"The final 68-kilometre section of widening between French River and Parry Sound is in the engineering and property acquisition phase," the MTO said.