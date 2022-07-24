New self-care exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge shares stories of resiliency

A new exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge has opened with the aim of sharing stories of strength and survival for those who find themselves struggling.

The exhibit, Resiliency: Shared Stories of Strength and Survival, showcases the lives of five people who overcame significant trials and tribulations and found inner peace.

“One of the main messages that we wanted to get across is what resiliency looks like in action,” said Michelle Bartlett, head of content and experience at Mcdougall Cottage.

Organizers said the hope is that the exhibition encourages people to find the right support.

“When you think of the past two and half years, it’s been a real struggle,” said Helen Fishburn, CEO of CMHA Waterloo-Wellington. “There has been so much fear, uncertainty, it’s been overwhelming.”

Presenters offer a look into their personal journey, providing perspective and inspiration for people looking for support during uncertain times.

One of those presenters was Jesse Belanger who said he knows what it’s like to feel alone.

“I just know how connection has worked wonders for me,” said Belanger.

After struggling with substance and alcohol abuse, Belanger spent three years in a women’s penitentiary. This is where Belanger credits the beginning of his journey of self-realization.

“I never viewed myself as a woman. I’m from Timmins, so back in Timmins, we didn’t have transgender people, so I didn’t know that even existed,” said Belanger. “I just know I felt uncomfortable in my own body my whole life.”

Belanger added: “if anyone’s ever struggling, even if I don’t know you, you can call me.”

Each presenter offers a short video describing their personal journey, providing perspective and inspiration for people looking for support during uncertain times.

“Everybody does have needs, everybody has their own challenges,” said Melissa Ireland, one of the five presenters.

The exhibition runs through December of next year.