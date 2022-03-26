New senior hockey team in Arnprior, Ont. asking fans to fill the stands

It was a big day of hockey in Arnprior, Ont. Saturday at the Nick Smith Centre, with both the town's junior and senior teams looking to pick up big playoff wins.

The Arnprior Packers dropped the puck at 4:30 p.m. against the Perth Blue Wings in game two of the second round of the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League playoffs. Arnprior won game one Friday night 6-3.

"The community definitely helped us win that game, just with their support and we could feel it as players," says Packers forward Andrew Cuglietta. "It's just more than I've ever expected."

Hundreds of fans filled the local arena cheering on the Packers Saturday, who tied with Perth during the season for highest average fan attendance.

"So far in the playoffs we've been averaging about 300-350 people, with game three against Whitewater getting 450 people," says Packers owner Matthew Couvrette. "The community really cares about the team as well, and the team cares about the community."

It's that same support that Arnprior's newest senior team is hoping will cheer them on.

The West Carleton Rivermen have made the Nick Smith Centre their new home rink this season, and are taking on the Gananoque Islanders in a win or go home game in the Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League's western conference final.

"I mean other than game five of the finals in year one, this is our biggest game ever as a team," Adrian Moyes, owner and player of the Rivermen, tells CTV News Ottawa.

"People want to support local hockey, I just don't think they know that we are here," says Moyes. "And I don't think that when they look at West Carleton, they understand that we're Arnprior's senior team."

Moyes says throughout their second full season in existence this year, the Rivermen averaged a few dozen fans buying tickets. But members of the team say those who don't know about the recently formed EOSHL, don't know the level of hockey they are missing out on.

"Some played pro over in Europe, some played pro down in the States, some guys made it to the NHL and now they're coming back," says David Nelson, captain of the West Carleton Rivermen. "A few of us are maybe a little out of shape, but we still put on a good show for the fans."

To build the atmosphere ahead of Saturday night's crucial game, the Rivermen even recruited the vocal chords of long time Ottawa Senators anthem singer Lyndon Slewidge, who will perform O Canada.

Nelson is hoping the circumstances of the evening entice a bigger turnout.

"Having fans in the building makes a big difference," says the team captain. "I've also played in the Quebec version of this league and they were getting about 2,000 fans a game. So we're hoping to see similar numbers here eventually. I know right now the attendance isn't quite there."

"We're here to stay in Arnprior," says Moyes. "And we need the support of the town."

The puck drops between the West Carleton Rivermen and the Gananoque Islanders at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the Nick Smith Centre in Arnprior.