New sentencing hearing set for former London teacher guilty of child pornography
A former high school teacher who skipped out on his sentencing hearing for sex-related crimes and was re-captured almost a week later will be back in a London courtroom next week.
Dustin Epp, 48, a former teacher at Oakridge Secondary School who was convicted of several counts including voyeurism, child pornography and sexual interference involving a former student will now have his sentencing hearing on Feb. 8.
He appeared Friday via Zoom from the Sudbury Jail wearing an orange jumpsuit after being apprehended in that jurisdiction.
Epp was supposed to have appeared for his sentencing on Jan. 17 in London after pleading guilty to the charges.
When he didn’t show up, police issued a missing persons report and less than a week later be was arrested at a Sudbury hotel.
Epp was ordered to be transferred back to London for the sentencing in person.
