New services open under one roof to boost healthcare for Innisfil residents

Rizzardo Health & Wellness Centre held official openings for three businesses in Innisfil to help support healthcare in the community.

Monday's ribbon cutting was long awaited for the Health Hub Pharmacy and MyoDynamic. Both businesses opened during the pandemic.

"The volume of people that we're seeing right now, we've never seen this before. Couple that with the demand for COVID shots, flu shots, it's busy times here," says Health Hub Pharmacy owner Simon McKay.

MyoDynamic owner Dan Steffens says he's seen a 25 per cent increase in patients as the demand for massage and physio services in Innisfil rises.

"We started off with four or five staff, and then as time went on, we're now at around 13, so almost three times," says Steffens.

Innisfil Endoscopy Suite opened a month ago, and it is one of the first services of its kind in town.

"It's exciting to be able to fulfill a need and to make a difference because I'm sure you're well aware with cancer, early detection saves lives," says Innisfil Endoscopy Suite owner Samuel Ogunbiyi.

Mayor Lynn Dollin says the Rizzardo centre is a game changer for the community.

"[We] always had to travel outside our municipality to get these services, and it's so nice now that we don't have to do that," says Dollin.

Local Rick Mottershall agrees.

"[It's] terrific because I'm a senior with a fixed income, and it means I don't have to spend a lot of gas driving all over the place," he says.

The mayor says community feedback on the centre has been positive, and having the additional businesses under one roof helps bridge the gap for healthcare needs in the region.