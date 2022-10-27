New sex-related charges laid against former Moncton teacher

A total of 29 charges have now been laid against Paul J. Maillet, a New Brunswick man at the centre of a historical sexual misconduct investigation.

Fourteen additional charges were laid against Maillet on Thursday, bringing the total up to 29.

According to the RCMP, the charges include several offences relating to sexual assault and gross indecency, as well as charges of child luring, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and possession of child pornography.

There are 13 alleged victims.

"One of the complexities of this case is that the alleged incidents occurred over the span of 55 years, dating from 1967 to 2022," said Sgt. Mathieu Roy, with the General Investigation Section of the Codiac Regional RCMP in a media release.

Adding, "we want any other potential victim to know that we are here to listen with compassion, that we care, and that we'll investigate all allegations diligently, no matter how far back they happened or how recent they are."

The RCMP also says there is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could potentially identify the alleged victims.

Police started investigating in Aug. 2021 following a complaint about sexual assault incidents involving a male teacher at École Champlain Elementary in Moncton, N.B., in 1987 and 1988.

Following a police investigation, 75-year-old Maillet was arrested in January.

On April 4, the Notre-Dame man was charged in Moncton provincial court with invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and acts of gross indecency.

CTV News reached out to Maillet’s lawyer who declined to comment at this time, as they are still waiting for disclosure.

Maillet, who is now 76-years-old, was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 8.

None of the charges against him have been tested in court at this time.