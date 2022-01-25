New shelter for those experiencing homelessness to open in St. Thomas, Ont.

A new 24-hour shelter for those experiencing homelessness in St. Thomas, Ont. is set to open this week.

The INN, formerly Inn Out of the Cold St. Thomas-Elgin, announced Tuesday that it will be opening a new facility at 10 Princess Ave. on Wednesday.

“We are looking forward with great anticipation to serving our guests at this new location that will allow those using our services to seek shelter, safety and support in one spot instead of having to bundle up each morning and face the elements, moving around the City to the next site to get help,” says executive director Lori Fitzgerald.

The INN has operated for almost 12 years at the Central United Church on Wellington Street and was mostly open during the winter.

A day drop-in centre on Talbot Street was opened in 2020 as a response to COVID-19.

In January of last year, the building at 10 Princess Ave. was bought with the help of a provincial grant.

The INN is looking for volunteers from the community as well as donations to help keep the shelter operational.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m.