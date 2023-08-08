New shows coming to the Casino Rama Resort this winter

Two fan-favourite shows are coming to the Casino Rama Resort this winter.

The August concert announcement includes Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance and the Barenaked Ladies.

Michael Flatley's Lord Of The Dance - 25th Anniversary Tour - November 3

"Since its premiere 25 years ago, Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance has been dazzling audiences across the globe with its unique combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music and storytelling. The show will go to the next level for its 25th-anniversary tour with new staging, new costumes, and choreography, plus cutting-edge technology, special effects and remarkable lighting," Casino Rama said in a news release.

Barenaked Ladies: Hometown Holidays - December 1 & December 2

"The internationally famed and award-winning Canadian band, Barenaked Ladies, return to Casino Rama Resort for a special performance this holiday season that will include their biggest hits and holiday favourites."

For the full 2023 lineup and more information on tickets, click here.