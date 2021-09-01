New sign recognizes Treaty 5 territory near E.B. Campbell Hydro Dam

First Nations and Metis people have placed new signs at the E.B. Campbell Dam entrance on Highway 123 to commemorate Treaty 5.

Previous signs were damaged or vandalised.

Metis Nation-Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum and Chief of Cumberland House Cree Nation Rene Chaboyer shared in the unveiling ceremony.

The event formalised a longstanding relationship between metis and Indigenous leaders.

McCallum says Treaty 5 territory is the heartland of the Metis Nation.

“We have always had a strong working partnership with our First Nations brothers and sisters,” said McCallum in a news release.

“An official nation-to-nation partnership gives us a unified voice when it comes to exercising our rights as both distinct people Metis and First Nations in Treaty 5 territory.”

Treaty 5 stretches from northeastern Saskatchewan through central and northern Manitoba and into the western part of Ontario.

Chaboyer says the construction of the E.B. Campbell (Hydro) Dam was detrimental to his people’s way of life and the location of the sign is a reminder of colonization on Indigenous people.

“These signs welcome visitors to the region but also remind people they are entering a traditional area. The sign symbolize the partnership between CHCN and MN-S to work together to push our Indigenous rights and our culture,” Chaboyer said.

In Saskatchewan Treat 5 encompasses Cumberland House Cree Nation, Shoal Lake First Nation and Red Earth First Nation.