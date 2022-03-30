New signage at Elliot Lake hospital hopes to make facility more welcoming

The exterior of St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake has a new look these days as staff at the facility look to embrace a new tricultural mandate.

"We are here to serve our community and give them the best quality of care and that has to be reflected in our building," said hospital CEO Jeremy Stevenson. "It's a huge project but it's a great investment."

Stevenson said they're trying to run a balanced budget, but will use some of the surplus to change the signs as they go.

He said it's going to take some time to get everything done, but he's hoping they'll be able to accomplish it as soon as possible.

Anyone travelling down the road will now see new red and blue signs alerting people to the emergency department. The hospital also has its first illuminated 'H' sign in more than six decades.

"The challenge some of our patients have, including the elders, is they'll walk into our building and it's hard to see the signs, they're not the same size and the same colour," Stevenson said.

"We thought OK, let's change our signs. We took a look at who we were serving and decided to have the signs in all three languages."

"I think it's excellent because what we've been trying to advocate or at least I've been trying to advocate as the board chair is to look at Indigenous, how do we make it a more welcoming place for Indigenous communities," said Elaine Johnston, chair of the hospital board and the former chief of Serpent River First Nation.

The hospital doesn't only serve Elliot Lake, but also several communities along Highway 17 including Serpent River, Mississauga and Sagamok.

Johnston said the feedback she's been getting is positive. It's left her and others with a sense of pride.

"Because, as you can see on the national news, the issue has been racism so we're trying to tackle it from many different ways and using the Indigenous language is just one step," she said.

Stevenson said by making the signs accessible, as well for the visually impaired, he knows they're ahead of the curve compared to similar hospitals in the region that are the same size and age.

"By doing these things, we're ahead of the curve in the care but maintaining that legacy, which is a beautiful balance if you're able to do that and we're doing that here for our community and our region," he said.