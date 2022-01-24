New signs detailing parking rules coming to Exchange District

The next time you take a trip to the Exchange District, it might look different when you stop and park.

The City of Winnipeg is rolling out new signs in the neighbourhood as part of a pilot project to improve on-street parking in the neighbourhood.

"We’re basically trying to make parking better for Winnipeg and trying to reduce the number of misunderstandings, and I think this is going in the right direction," said Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface), who chairs the city’s infrastructure committee.

The pilot project saw the first round of signs installed in June, which showed the days of the week and the respective parking rules for the area.

Phase two is based on feedback from residents and sees the signs redesigned with clearer layouts, texts and graphics.

The project includes both sidewalk and street-facing signs, which were being installed on Monday.

Allard says the goal is to improve sign readability and reduce confusion around parking.

"Using the old signage system, it was quite difficult to communicate when you could and couldn't park,” he said. “It was kind of deciphering some type of exam question sometimes, because there might be like six different signs saying six different things."

Allard adds the new signs should make it easier for people to know where they can park if they want to visit the Exchange District.

“I think it will make parking in Winnipeg a more pleasant experience,” he said.

The new designs consolidate multiple parking regulations into one sign if possible.

Residents are being asked to provide feedback online until March 21. The city is looking to determine if the new signage should be permanently adopted and implemented in other neighbourhoods.