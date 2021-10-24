New Simcoe County animal rescue group looking for support for its cause

A new animal rescue group held a fundraiser in Orillia to raise awareness for its cause.

Koda's Amigos, an animal foster group based out of Simcoe County, were outside both Pet Valu locations on Sunday and allowed residents to meet some of the animals who are up for adoption.

The group rescues dogs and cats from rural shelters that are overpopulated. They also take behavioural dogs that they believe would thrive in a home rather than in a shelter.

Lauren Engel is the founder of Koda's Amigos, who chose the name for the organization based on her own rescue pet.

"We are all animal lovers and we are just so happy to be able to help," Engel says. "We want to allow the dogs and cats to get out of the shelter and be in a home where they can learn to be a family pet and to thrive and grow and to help people in Simcoe County and all over Ontario to find loving animals," she says.

Engel says the group is in desperate need of foster homes and any donations so that they can continue to rescue animals in need.

"We always need homes to open up so that we can pull in the dogs and cats that need us and provide them the care that they need," Engel says.

To find out more about being a foster family or to donate to their cause, visit their Instagram account for more information.