New Simcoe County warden named

There's a new warden in Simcoe County.

On Tuesday, 32 mayors and deputy mayors from across Simcoe County converged in Midhurst to vote on who would lead council for the next two years.

The nominees were Ramara Township Mayor Basil Clarke and Bradford West-Gwillimbury Mayor James Leduc.

After the votes were tallied, Clarke was named the newest Warden, adding his name to a long list spanning 175 years.

"There are so many good people here counting on me, and I'm looking forward to the years. As I said before, I'm really hoping I don't let them down," said Clarke.

Clarke takes over the role from outgoing warden George Cornell.

Clarke, a 20+ year political veteran, began his career in 2000 as a Ramara Township councillor before being named deputy mayor in 2006 and mayor in 2014.

He said he plans to hit the ground running, with hopes of finding a compromise with the Ontario government on the controversial Bill 23.

"That is the important issue that is in front of us right now that we can find a way to move forward with Bill 23 that benefits both us at the municipal level as well hits the goals that province is trying to reach," said Clarke.

The province passed Bill 23, which overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees, to follow through on its goal of building 1.5 million homes.

Several county council members said they're looking forward to working with Clarke on key issues, like building more housing.

"We have several issues but, of course, some assistance with our development and more affordable housing that we need," said Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith.

Clarke will lead council with Springwater Mayor Jennifer Coughlin, who was elected as Deputy Warden. Coughlin was elected mayor in the fall after starting her political career as a town councillor and deputy mayor in 2014.

"Getting to know everyone and getting to learn how everyone works together is my strength. I think so is bringing people together," said Coughlin.

Clarke and Coughlin will lead county council until their term ends at the end of 2024.