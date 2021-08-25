New sketch of North Bay man who went missing nearly 12 years ago

Provincial police have released a new age-progression forensic sketch of a man that went missing in northern Ontario in 2009 amid a renewed search.

Robert (Robbie) Aho was 31 years old when he was last seen leaving Land O'Lakes Cottages in Marten River on Oct. 12, 2009. The North Bay man would now be 42 years old.

The day he went missing, Aho was with his parents in Marten River, more than 50 kilometres north of his hometown, when he suffered a seizure, OPP Det. Const. Dan Robert said in a new video appealing to the public for help locating him. Aho has epilepsy, suffers from memory loss, and requires medication.

Shortly after his seizure, about 1 p.m., Aho left the cottage on foot with a backpack and duffel bag and headed north on Highway 11.

A few days after his disappearance, some of his belongings were found along Highway 64 near Pozniak's Lodge and Arthur's Road, police said.

According to the website Please Bring Me Home, Aho's boots were found on a trail near hydro lines and a few days later a Maple Leaf's jersey was found on a trail off Highway 11.

Extensive ground and aerial searches were unsuccessful in finding him.

Aho is described as a 5'7" Caucasian man with a medium build about 165 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white long-sleeved Toronto Maple Leafs shirt, blue jeans, black vest, and a blue baseball hat, but may have changed his clothes after leaving the cottage, police said. At the time of his disappearance, Aho only had enough medication to last him a few days.

Anyone with information about the still-active case is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.