New sketches released of woman known in GTA who has been missing for 17 years

Toronto police have released new composite sketches of a woman who has been missing for 17 years in an effort to drum up new leads in the case.

Anne-Marie LaForest was last seen in 2004, police say, and was known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area. Investigators say that LaForest may have been a local hairdresser in the Peterborough and Buckhorn area.

Her family reported her missing to police in 2019, police say.

Toronto police Det. Const. Sheena Cannon told CTV News Toronto that LaForest was originally from out of province and it was in her nature to move and start up in a new city. She was often paid in cash for her services.

“Anne-Marie was periodically in contact with her family as she moved. The family had made attempts to locate Anne-Marie prior to Toronto Police Service being contacted.”

Investigators say that LaForest, who is now 62 years old, has a fair complexion, weighs about 110 pounds and stands about five-foot-five. She has straight blonde hair, light green eyes, pierced ears and is bilingual.

On Monday, police released two composite photos of what LaForest may look like currently. They also released photographs taken prior to 2004.

“At this time, Toronto Police Service has exhausted all possible leads,” Cannon said. “We are hopeful that the combination of an updated photo and known geographical area of Peterborough and Buckhorn Area, where she was a hairdresser, will help with providing more information and possibly new leads.”

Investigators say they are concerned for her safety and is urging anyone with information to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.