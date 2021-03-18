The year didn't exactly start off the way the WinSport Alpine Ski team had wanted. After eight years they were forced to shut down the program.

It was no fault of their own according to program director Graeme MacDougall. It was just a sign of the times.

"With the economy and the whole COVID issue, WinSport unfortunately had to close all of the competitive programs."

WESTSIDE ALPINE SKI CLUB THRIVING

MacDougall knew how important the ski club was to the kids. With the help of his daughter Courtney and some parents, they decided to start a new ski team and what a good decision that was. The Westside Alpine ski club is thriving.

MacDougall says they're still proud to call WinSport their home.

"Five to eight key parents and hundreds of hours, along with WinSport's support and Alberta Alpine and Alpine Canada and we got it done in about 10 weeks."

CLUB IS LIKE A FAMILY

Young skiers like 12-year-old Ella Sun grew up on the slopes with the Alpine club. She says she's always be grateful to the people who helped build a new club.

"The fact that they revised it and I didn't have to quit or find a new sport. Skiing is my passion," Sun said.

"I'm so grateful and our coaches are amazing. This team is truly my family."

Head coach Courtney MacDougall knows first-hand how important the ski club is to these kids. She says for many, it's their life.

"They really love this team and we are sort of a family. We've had kids from the age of five right up until 16. It was pretty devastating that we didn't have a club anymore but really exciting when we could get it all set up."

NATIONWIDE COMPETITITON

The Westside Ski Club is close knit and they love to work together. They've even entered a national contest for ski communities from across Canada that is sponsored by McKenzie Financial.

The Westside Ski club is the only Calgary club entered and currently they're in second place. The competition wraps up this weekend and the winning team gets to pocket $50,000. Courtney said that would mean everything to the club and she explains how you get points.

"By posting and being an actively engaged community and by voting," she said. "Our ski community and our parents and our children have been amazing about posting all of their activities and doing the weekly challenge that McKenzie starts up."

If you'd like to help get the Westside Alpine ski club to the top go to their website at www.westsidealpine.com for more information.