New slides set to open at East Park

The 2024 season at East Park will feature some upgrades to the waterpark.

The iconic bullet and caterpillar waterslides that have been part of the park's history since their acquisition from Wally World in 2003, have undergone upgrades to the classic design with new colours, and a shiny smooth surface.

East Park is also introducing a five-slide tower.

According to a release from the park, the addition will "cater to thrill enthusiasts" while also providing more options for family fun.The five-slide tower will include a toilet bowl slide, three front-facing mat racers and a fun and exhilarating twisty slide.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, tons of fun, it's also going to reduce line ups because it increases our capacity tremendously,” said East Park GM, Alon Shatil.

For those who enjoy the splash pad, the park said some updated features will also be coming this season.

"This is a place for families to come and make memories as they visit our city, and the infrastructure as part of our offering, and our inventory is very important for what we do for tourism in the city,” explained Cheryl Finn, manager of Tourism London.

East Park is a large outdoor Family Entertainment Centre situated on over 100-acres of parkland setting.

"As London continues to grow as a city, we need to grow a great place to live, and that includes quality of life improvements, and that includes places to have fun, make memories as family, friends and loved ones, and east park is a phenomenal place for that to happen,” added London Mayor Josh Morgan.

— With files from CTV News London's Reta Ismail