New snow leads to high avalanche risk in Canada's mountain parks

Canada's official avalanche season may be over for the mountain parks, but heavy snowfall in the Rockies that came with this week's storm is creating a big risk for hikers.

Officials in Banff National Park say winter is sticking around in much of the park and guests need to be prepared for the conditions and avoid some trails entirely because of the avalanche risk.

According to a recent Facebook post from Banff National Park, there is "deep, unsupported snow" on some trails that hikers should not venture out onto because of the extreme danger.

"(There is) widespread avalanche hazard on all aspects above 2,000 metres," the post reads.

As temperatures start to climb, Parks Canada is also warning of flash floods, landslides and even the risk of falling rocks, snow or ice.

Meanwhile conditions in Yoho National Park aren't much better, and have even resulted in several closures in the area.

"Due to lingering winter conditions the Yoho Valley Road will remain closed until further notice. The road is snowbound and subject to avalanche hazard," the park said in Facebook post.

"The Takkakaw Falls day use area and campground will be inaccessible until the road reopens."

Campers who have reservations in Yoho are also affected by the conditions, as anyone who planned to go into the backcountry in the Yoho Valley and Little Yoho Valley between June 17 and 23 will have their reservations cancelled.

Parks Canada says it will be monitoring the conditions and could cancel camping reservations in those areas for the remainder of the month if needed.

"Parks Canada will communicate with reservation holders by June 17 to confirm their status," it said.

Avalanches are also a concern in Yoho, officials say, as some trails are covered in deep snow that could be very dangerous for hikers.

During this week's rainfall warning, while Calgary and several surrounding communities saw plenty of rain, parks throughout the province saw a lot of snow.

Alberta Parks said the conditions resulted in the extended closure of Highway 40 between Kananaskis Lakes Trail and Highway 541.

According to measurements, the area recieved approximately 65 centimetres of new snow over the past 48 hours and there is now 150 centimetres of snow at the Highwood Pass.

"Kananaskis Country Public Safety is continuing to assess conditions and implement mitigations, and Alberta Transportation’s contractor Volker Stevin is beginning to clear low hazard areas of the highway. It will reopen as soon as it is safe for Albertans," said Bridget Burgess, communications advisor with Alberta Environment and Parks, in an email to CTV News.

She adds that Highwood trails are "snowbound" and hiking is not recommended.

Full details on trail conditions in Canada's national parks can be found here.