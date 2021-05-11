New Sooke distillery gutted by early morning fire

A newly opened distillery business in Sooke has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene in the 2000-block of Idlemore Road just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Callers reported seeing flames and hearing explosions from the scene.

Sooke fire Chief Kenn Mount says fire crews found the Island Shiners distillery building fully involved on arrival.

Approximately 33 firefighters, including mutual aid from Metchosin, East Sooke and Otter Point, fought the flames. The building is a complete loss, Mount said.

The owners of the business were on scene Tuesday morning.

Island Shiners just celebrated its grand opening on April 15.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.