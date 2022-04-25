New space at Millennium Library will connect people to social supports

The City of Winnipeg opened a new space at the Millennium Library on Monday, where people will be able to go to connect with library services and social supports.

The new ‘Community Connections’ space will be staffed by Winnipeg Public Library employees, including community crisis workers.

“It’s anti-oppressive, trauma-informed, harm reduction principles that will operate at this Community Connections facility,” said Coun. Ross Eadie at a Monday news conference.

The city said the space is designed to be welcoming to those who face challenges when using the library or who need additional services not offered at the library. The city will also host community agencies at the space to help connect visitors to social supports.

At Community Connection, the community crisis workers and community agencies will help people access shelter and housing; social assistance, benefits, employment and ID assistance; mental health and addictions services; and food security and other basic needs.

Community Connections will provide visitors with a fridge, microwave, water, snacks, coffee and a coffee maker, as well as tea. There is also a meeting pod; a phone for public use; a computer, Wi-Fi and charging device; and a washroom with a sharps disposal container.

Al Wiebe, peer engagement trainer and community advocate, said Community Connections will give hope to those experiencing homelessness and those living in poverty.

“It will help reduce the time on the streets. Help reduce poverty and make those people’s lives’ better,” he said.

The Government of Canada provided $177,000 to the project, which had a total budget of $236,000.