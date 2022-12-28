New space at Winnipeg theatre dedicated to legendary Canadian rocker

Mementos and items dedicated to a Canadian rock legend will now be on display in Winnipeg.

True North Sports and Entertainment officially opened the Studio Lounge Wednesday at the Burton Cummings Theatre, which features items, photos, and instruments from the collection of the namesake musician.

“We’ve converted what was originally the theatre manager’s office here in what was the Walker Theatre,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president with True North Sports and Entertainment. “Corliss P. Walker, this was his space 100-plus years ago. It’s been an office for the last dozen or so years, but we’ve reclaimed it and refurbished it, and it’s going to be an expanded lobby space for all of the patrons coming to the theatre.”

The lounge space is open for patrons during concerts and events at the theatre, and can also be rented.

Donnelly says Burton Cummings has donated several artifacts to the lounge, including handwritten lyric sheets, photos, his harmonica, flute and the piano that he learned to play on.

“Here’s a guy with a remarkable career from Winnipeg, proudly claims he is a Winnipegger, which, you know we love, and he’s showing off the trajectory of his own life, so it’s quite remarkable,” he said.

Cummings is playing two shows in Winnipeg this week at the theatre. The first concert, an unplugged show with his band, takes place Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The second concert takes place on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. to celebrate his 75th birthday.

Members of the public can visit the space for free from Dec. 29-31 between 1 and 4 p.m.