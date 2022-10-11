New speedy passport service launches in Barrie

The federal government announced a new passport service in Barrie that will make getting a passport or renewing an expiring one more convenient.

"I'm happy to announce that 10-day passport pickup service has begun here in Barrie," said Maninder Sidhu, Foreign Affairs Parliamentary Secretary.

Under the new system, anyone can get their passports in 10 days without an appointment.

Mark Grzenda with Service Canada said there is a 10-day service standard "if there are no complications with the file after it's submitted."

The delays and wait times at passport offices have been felt across the country. Service Canada has issued more than one million passports since April.

Sidhu noted the service would eliminate the need for Barrie residents and those in neighbouring communities to travel to passport offices in North York or Toronto.

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Doug Shipley said he hopes the service works as it claims.

"There is still a backlog, but from what the parliamentary secretary said today, people should be able to come to the office and get their passports back in 10 days. Let's keep our fingers crossed that that turns out because up until today, it's been a bit of a fiasco."

Service Canada in Barrie is now among the 12 locations offering the speedier service by either pickup or mail. If by mail, Service Canada says to allow delivery within two to five additional days.