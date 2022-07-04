New spray pad coming to Adsum Park

A new project that will bring recreational amenities to Adsum Park, including a 3,000-square foot spray pad, was announced today.

In a tandem news release, the Government of Canada, the Province of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg explained the addition will include many family-friendly features.

“With its new pathways, picnic furniture, and spray pad, the revitalized Adsum Park will offer families a place to get outside, cool off, and create long-lasting memories,” said Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, in a statement.

The project will also include fencing, a bike rack, shade structures, and upgraded landscaping.

The council-approved budget for the project is $1 million. Of the funding, $400,000 comes from the federal Canada Community Building Fund, $300,000 comes from Manitoba’s building sustainable communities program, and another $300,000 from the City of Winnipeg’s land dedication reserve fund.

Construction is slated to start in the spring of 2023, and the spray pad will open in the summer of 2024.