New spray pad coming to Corydon community centre

River Heights residents will have a new place to cool off in a few years, thanks to the federal, provincial, and municipal governments working together.

A new 3,000-square-foot accessible spray pad is being built at the Crescentwood Community Centre, located at 1170 Corydon Avenue.

All three levels of government were at Thursday's announcement. The project will also replace the existing playground at the community centre, and add other amenities.

“The spray pad and integrated play structure announcement today shows what happens when all levels of government work with area councillors who use their understanding of local needs to direct funding to projects that benefit the community we all serve,” said John Orlikow, Councillor for River Heights - Fort Garry in a press release. “This is going to be an amazing addition to our neighbourhood and for families.”

In addition to a new accessible spray pad and playground, the project will include concrete pathways and seating areas, fencing, benches, picnic tables, a bike rack, and upgraded landscaping. Construction will begin this fall.