New spray pad opens at Whyte Ridge Community Centre

Families in Whyte Ridge can now cool down over the summer at a new community spray pad.

The City of Winnipeg partnered with the provincial and federal governments to build the 3,000-square-foot accessible spray pad and add other new park features at Whyte Ridge Community Centre.

The new amenities include asphalt pathways and a seating area, as well as new fencing, benches, picnic tables, shade structures, and upgraded landscaping.

The total budget for the project was $1 million, with $225,000 of the project budget funded through the City’s Land Dedication Reserve Fund, $400,000 from the provincial share of the Canada Community-Building Fund, and $375,000 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

According to the city’s website, spray pads are open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.