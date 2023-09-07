New state-of-the-art hospital set to open in Markdale, Ont.

A new state-of-the-art hospital will open its doors in Markdale this month.

The facility at 220 Toronto Street South will have updated equipment and space to expand to meet the growing community's needs.

"The future is very bright for local health care," stated Brightshores Health System President and CEO Gary Sims in a release on Thursday.

The emergency department doors will open at 6 a.m. and be in full operation, with inpatients transferring from the current hospital to the new facility on September 24.

The current Markdale Hospital will close permanently once the emergency department is cleared, the release noted.

"Additional information on any temporary transitional impacts to outpatient and other clinical services will be communicated as we approach our opening date," it continued.