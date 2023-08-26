iHeartRadio

New stop signs installed at Regina's Victoria Square mall for pedestrian safety


New signs were installed in the Victoria Square mall parking lot. (Photo Source: Victoria Square Shopping Centre Facebook page)

To keep the parking lot safe, the Victoria Square Shopping Centre announced that they have installed new stop signs near the JYSK crosswalk.

“Unfortunately, this crosswalk is often overlooked,” a social media post from the shopping centre shared. “Therefore, the decision to add a stop sign was added in lieu of past events.”

Additional speed limit signs were also added, with the post noting that the speed limit at Victoria Square is 15 km/hr.

“Shopper safety is our #1 priority,” the post read.

