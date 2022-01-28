New store in Sudbury offers selection of plus-sized clothing to northern Ontario

Torrid, a U.S.-based women’s clothing chain, is having its grand opening at the New Sudbury Centre on Saturday, bringing plus-sized, in-person shopping to the northern hub.

Torrid’s line of clothing is designed with curves in mind, using breathable, trendy fabrics. The clothes fit people size 10 to 30.

Up until now, northerners had to travel to Barrie to shop in-person to find plus-sized clothing designed for younger women.

According to Torrid’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Torrid), the fashions they sell “stimulates self-confidence and encourages women to feel sultry and downright irresistible.”

One Facebook user commented on the New Sudbury Centre page that they were glad to no longer have to travel so far to try on the plus-sized clothes because shopping online is difficult.