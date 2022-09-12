New Strathcona County shelter to help rehome abandoned cats

A new cat shelter will open in Strathcona County for one year as part of a pilot program to address the number of abandoned felines in the community.

On Oct.1, the Greater Edmonton Animal Rescue Society (GEARS) will open and operate a cat-specific shelter at the County's western edge, on 2157 87 Ave. It will be called Sheltered Paws.

The county will spend $100,000 to support GEARS' start-up costs, including purchasing equipment, for the new facility focused on serving cats in distress and those that have been abandoned.

Officials hope it will help aid efforts to return lost cats to their original owners or permanently rehome them.

"GEARS brings knowledge and experience to this project," said Rod Frank, Strathcona County mayor, in a statement Monday.

"They'll care for cats in distress and provide us with the insight we need to make informed decisions for our community," Frank added.

According to the county, the pilot initiative was launched after residents informed officials about the county's ongoing issues of abandoned cats.

Non-profit animal rescue organizations were invited to submit applications to run the trial shelter, with the county selecting GEARS as the project partner.

Liz Pankhurst, GEARS president and cat shelter director, said the organization is excited to help Strathcona County and better enable responsible cat ownership.

"At GEARS, we're motivated by compassion," Pankhurst added. "We're here to care for cats and support community members."

In Strathcona County, cat owners do not need to register their beloved pets. City of Edmonton bylaws require all cats and dogs over six months of age, including indoor pets, to be licensed annually.

During the one-year trial, GEARS will gather data for Strathcona County about their day-to-day operations to inform future decisions on the feasibility and need for a permanent cat shelter.

The county and GEARS will host an information session on Sept. 29 to inform residents about the shelter operations, volunteer opportunities, cat fostering options, and the long-term ambitions of the project.

For more information, visit the county's website.