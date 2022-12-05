New study lending hope that researchers can find way to slow or stop cancer spread

University of Alberta scientists are studying how to slow down cancer growth after learning cancer cells move faster in thicker fluids.

In a recent project with the Johns Hopkins University, the U of A's Lewis Lab helped to determine cancer cells become more aggressive – and stay that way – when the viscosity of surrounding extracellular fluid increases.

That change happens when a primary tumour compromises lymph drainage.

"Now that we know that fluid viscosity signals cancer cells to move in a specific way, we can potentially use drugs to basically short-circuit that signalling pathway and encourage cancer cells to slow down, or even maybe to stop," explained scientist John Lewis in a statement on Monday.

The findings were published in the science journal Nature in November.

Once a new therapeutic target is identified, it could take 10 to 15 years to develop and test a drug, Lewis said.

However, he added, "This is helping us build our understanding around how cancer cells move and it increases our chance of being successful with this whole approach."

The U of A researchers contributed to the Johns Hopkins work with their expertise in imaging human cancer cells.

They insert cancer cells into the chorioallantoic membrane of fertilized chicken eggs. The flat, transparent membrane can be interfaced with a microscope and enables researchers to take time-lapse images of the cells as they migrate and move.