New study shows high levels of national concern over inflation

According to Narrative Research’s Margaret Chapman, Canadians are feeling a common mood from coast to coast to coast.

“I think people are worried,” said Chapman, who noted anxiety is on the rise when it comes to household finances and the spiking rate of inflation. “People are really keeping a close eye on expenses and every time to go to the grocery store, they see increased prices.”

New data released by Narrative Research shows a combined 86 per cent of Canadians are extremely or somewhat concerned about inflation.

Seventy-seven per cent of Canadians have worries about being able to afford healthy food.

Halifax shopper Darlene O’Hearn deploys savings strategies on a daily basis.

“I use points and 50 per cent off sales,” said O’Hearn. “Plus, watching the flyers and stockpiling when there are specials on.”

Other sources of anxiety include the cost of home heating and having enough money to pay rent or mortgage.

Halifax-area resident Allan Woad is not surprised.

“The biggest thing people are dealing with is putting a roof over your head,” said Woad.

Rounding out the list of high-end inflation concerns is the cost of prescription drugs.

Ian McLaren is a senior on pharmacare.

“But every time I go, it is costly,” he said.

The study also showed Canadians in a higher income bracket are not overly concerned, but they only amount to 12 per cent.

As for the level of sensitivity towards inflation in the Atlantic region?

“Ninety-two per cent of Atlantic Canadians told us they were concerned about what inflation was going to do to their household expenses over the next year,” said Chapman.