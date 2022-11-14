New substance-use recovery facility for women opening in Victoria

A new substance-use treatment and recovery facility is opening in Victoria early next year, according to the B.C. government.

The facility, called Coastal Sage Healing House, will include six treatment beds for women and non-binary people who are looking for help with substance-use challenges.

The facility includes clinical supports, support groups, self-care activities, outings and other "wraparound services," according to the province.

Residents will be able to stay at the Coastal Sage Healing House for up to 90 days depending on their individual needs.

"When women make the courageous decision to come forward and get help, we want supports to meet them," said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, in a release Monday.

"These new beds will help more women access life-saving treatment and recovery supports, and fill a gap in services right here on Vancouver Island," she said.

No firm opening date has been set for the new facility, though the province expects it to open in early 2023.

Anyone looking to be admitted to Coastal Sage Healing House must first get a referral from a clinician, which will then be sent to a triage committee for review.

Anyone living in the Island Health region can apply, and transportation may be available.

"These new beds at Coastal Sage Healing House are an important step in giving more women access to essential, trauma-informed services they need," said Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity in the release.

"We know how important it is that those struggling with mental-health and substance-use challenges have resources they can count on," she said.