New Sudbury mural promotes play and inspires community pride

Several groups came together in Sudbury on Wednesday to bring some colour to a housing co-op in the city and provide an opportunity for the children who live there to use their imagination and play.

Dominique Aubin, who lives on Attlee Avenue, said she joined forces with some of her neighbours to bring the project to life.

Aubin said the inspiration came two years ago when she and her son lived on Louis Street and a non-profit group called Live Love Louder held a similar initiative.

“Live, Love Louder made a hand mural there and that’s where we first met them. We moved here about three months after that," she said.

"Since then, I’ve really been noticing the need in this area for more inclusive play, for more structured play things like that and to really help with imagination play.”

Aubin contacted Live Love Louder, an organization dedicated to inclusive learning, beautification and cooperative artwork opportunities in marginalized communities in Greater Sudbury.

“It just brings vibrancy into the community and it just allows people to say, you know what, we like living here,” said June Davis, Live Love Louder volunteer.

"Not only is it fun for the kids, it also allows those who live here to connect with important community organizations such as the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth and Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury."

This is just one of many murals planned around the city this summer. The group will be at Bell Park on Friday sprucing up the animal statues there, and artists will be beautifying hydro boxes as well.