New Sudbury residents concerned about black bear that's not afraid of people

Residents of a home in New Sudbury are sharing their concerns about a big black bear roaming throughout a residential area. They are worried someone will be hurt after some very up-close-and-personal encounters.

A video surveillance camera captured a black bear wandering through a backyard on Dollard Avenue in New Sudbury Tuesday night. Residents of the home said it's a regular occurrence.

"We've been having problems every night he comes over," said Suzanne Bertrand, a New Sudbury resident. "We are afraid of going in our gazebo in our yard. We are concerned with children that live in the neighbourhood, he is not afraid of us. We tried bear horns we've tried everything."

Carmen Barrette said she's had two frightening incidents with the bear recently.

"Sheer fear -- especially sitting in the gazebo," Barrette said. "He is coming toward the corner of the house -- it's face-to-face and I am having to go towards him in order to get to the house. So it's chance you take."

The sisters said the bear has no fear.

"He's huge and the fact that he's not afraid of humans is the point of concern," said Bertrand.

The women reported the bear sighting to the city and left a message for the MNRF. But they said they got a reply from the ministry to call local police.

The city runs a report a bear map on its website, but said it doesn't deal with nuisance bears.

"We do have a memorandum of understanding with the ministry and Greater Sudbury Police Service," said Ward 8 Coun. Al Sizer. "When it becomes a nuisance bear, we inform the ministry of such and they will then at that time trap and usually remove the bear from the area."

The women would like to see the bear trapped and relocated because they worry it's only a matter of time before someone is hurt.