New summer record for electricity demand in Saskatchewan

A new record was set for electricity demand in Saskatchewan Monday, according to SaskPower.

The utility said that at 4:55 p.m. the demand for electricity reached a record 3,669 megawatts. The previous record was 3,597 megawatts, set last August, a SaskPower news release said.

But that could soon change.

“With daily highs in much of the province anticipated to remain above 30 C for several days, it is possible that another new record could be set within the week,” the release said.

The all-time record for electricity demand was on Dec. 30, 2021 at 3,910 megawatts, SaskPower said.