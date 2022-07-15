New summer record set for electricity demand: SaskPower

With much of Saskatchewan currently experiencing temperatures well into the 30’s during the day, SaskPower said a new summer record was set for electricity demand on Wednesday.

“On July 13, at 5:22 p.m., SaskPower observed a new summer demand record for electricity of 3,551 megawatts (MW), a news release said.

“At peak, SaskPower registered approximately 260 MW of generation coming from wind facilities and 8 MW coming from solar facilities. SaskPower also had adequate power reserves throughout the peak hours, should demand increase further,” the release also said.

With the extreme heat in the forecast for the coming days SaskPower said it is also anticipating that another new record will be set within the week.

The previous summer record set on June 30, 2021 was 3,537 MW.

SaskPower said the difference of 4 MW is the equivalent of about 4,000 average Saskatchewan homes.

The all-time demand record of 3,910 MW was set on December 30, 2021.

