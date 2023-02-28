New supportive housing showcased in Old East Village

An important milestone for supportive housing was celebrated Tuesday, as dignitaries gathered for the grand opening of Embassy Commons.

The Christian charity organization Indwell officially cut the ribbon on the 72 unit supportive housing apartment complex at 740 Dundas St., the site of the former Embassy Hotel.

The project, valued at more than $20 million, was jointly funded by all three levels of government. It provides homes for those who are homeless, have low income, or suffer from disabilities or mental health issues.

The rent at Embassy Commons is considered “deeply affordable,” at $570 for a one bedroom and $840 for a two bedroom.

The project marks 1,000 supportive housing units by Indwell in communities throughout southern Ontario, including Woodstock and St. Thomas, among others.

“Our focus is on building communities, and ensuring that our tenants have a sense of belonging -- something that many of our tenants have never experienced before,” said Camille Nelson, program supervisor at Embassy Commons.

“The approach to homelessness must move away from what we did in the past,” said London North Centre Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos.

“The model of Indwell stands, I think, as a testament of where things must go, because when you offer people dignity, that is a society that can be called just,” he added.