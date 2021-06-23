Here's when the new Surrey hospital is expected to open

The planning process is underway for a second hospital in B.C.'s fastest-growing city.

A development application has been submitted for the new facility in Surrey, the city said Wednesday, with construction expected to begin in 2023.

The hospital is expected to be funded with about $1.66 billion from the province, and be ready to open in 2027, according to the city.

Plans for the site include an integrated cancer centre.

The provincial Ministry of Health said last year that the centre will offer treatment, support, research and education, virtual health care and "innovative technologies."

The province hopes the state-of-the-art cancer centre will attract top doctors. Officials estimate that, by the time it opens, one-in-three new cancer diagnoses in B.C. will be in Fraser Health.

The hospital will be built on a lot on 180 Street, across from Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Plans for a new hospital in Surrey have been underway for years. The project was confirmed in 2019, following the purchase of the site.