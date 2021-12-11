New synthetic skating rinks offer year-round fun in downtown Kitchener

No matter the temperature, residents can lace-up their skates at two brand new synthetic ice rinks in downtown Kitchener.

The newly installed rinks on 44 Gaukel Street and the Kitchener Market opened Friday, offering skaters a softer and more forgiving service than traditional ice.

"A definite workout. But from my fall earlier, it didn't hurt quite as much as real ice, so that's good," local skater Karen Bellall told CTV News.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the rinks were installed so residents can enjoy a year-round skating experience.

"Over the years, I have heard our residents share fond memories of skating with friends and family in Downtown Kitchener not only over the holiday season but throughout the year as well, and I hope residents will get out and enjoy these new rinks in the heart of our City," Vrbanovic said in a press release. "I’m especially excited that these new synthetic ice surfaces on Gaukel Street and at the Market will be able to be used year-round and that we’ll be able to take them to spaces throughout the City where we wouldn’t traditionally have been able to put ice rinks easily."

The outdoor rink on 44 Gaukel Street is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Kitchener Market rink on 300 King Street East is open during market hours with after-hour rental opportunities available.

More information on neighborhood rink locations can be found on the City of Kitchener website.