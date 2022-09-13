'New technology and infrastructure': $40 million water meter replacement program to begin in Regina

Aging ‘smart’ water meters are set to be replaced by new units with the ability to transmit data directly to the City of Regina’s water department headquarters.

Regina residents have had water ‘smart meters’ for nearly twenty years now. The meters transmit consumption data to meter readers as they drive down the block.

Now, smarter meters are being installed that transmit the data directly to the City's water department headquarters.

“The meters that are in your homes now have been installed for about 20 years and so they’re reaching the end of their life and will start to fail in the coming years,” explained Kurtis Doney, director of water, waste and environment for the City of Regina.

“It’s a good opportunity to replace it with new meters and new technology and infrastructure.”

Over 76,000 meters will be replaced with new models over the next three years. Installation will begin next month at a program cost of $42.5 million according to the City.

The new meters will let home and business owners access real-time information about water consumption and billing.

“The software that will be launched in 2023 will show you how much water you are using and give you tips and tricks on how to reduce water and also show you if there are any water leaks that may be occurring within your home,” Doney said.

SaskPower is also in the midst of installing smart meters for its customers. However, the crown corporation’s website said the process has been placed on pause due to a meter shortage.

Those meters will provide homeowners with real-time consumption data just like the new water meters.

Homeowners will receive plenty of notice that crews are coming to their neighbourhood and an opportunity to book an appointment.

It will also give people a chance to clear out the area around their water meters so that crews have room to work.