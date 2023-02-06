New Tecumseth ice hockey program making the sport more accessible

An ice hockey program in New Tecumseth is making the sport more accessible for everyone.

Ice Elements was started to address a need shown by older children unwilling to start hockey because of the level of their peers and because many can't afford to play.

"I want to give a kid an opportunity to do whatever they want to try, and if they're great at it or not great at it, who cares. They had a chance," says Ice Elements Co-Founder Chris Rapin.

"It's a Godsend. It's awesome. It's really good for the kids, and it's nice to see the kids enjoying themselves," says Ice Elements parent Kate Cournoyea.

The program provides roughly 20-30 hours of ice time between January and March for kids in grades 4-8 for just $150. Rapin says his goal is to try and break down the barriers of Canada's favourite pastime.

"He wanted to experience hockey, and he wanted to play, but hockey is not very affordable for a lot of families, but this program is," says Cournoyea.

Players also get gear and a jersey with their name on it.

"Out of our 40 or so players this year, we've outfitted over 20 of them just with donations from the community," says Rapin.

With some kids playing organized hockey for the first time, players are divided into even groups. Coaches say this prevents players from feeling like they aren't good enough to make a team.

Each team has three lines of ability Line A (Rep), Line B (House League), and Line C (Beginners). Players can play up a level but cannot drop a level. Each A-level player plays net twice during the season.

"People with the same kind of limit to how good they are they can play against each other," says Douglas Sutherland with Ice Elements.

"It's fun. We get to play with people our skill, and you can only score once, so you don't just have one random person on a rampage of scoring," says Ice Elements player Ivan Emarenona.

The school teachers who started the program say kids come from across Simcoe County not just to play a sport but to experience what it's like to be part of a team.

"I like coming and playing with some of my friends and versing my friends," says Ice Elements player Rachel Cochrane.

"It gets me better. I've learned a lot of new tricks since I've been in this league," says Ice Elements player Owen Lefort.

Rapin says the score is irrelevant. He says the priority is focusing on what he believes all youth sports should be about, simply ensuring the kids are sweaty and smiling.