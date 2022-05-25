New Tecumseth two-vehicle collision sends one person to hospital
Jonathan Guignard
A section of Fifth Line in the Town of New Tecumseth was blocked off Wednesday morning due to a multi-vehicle collision.
The crash happened at Fifth Line and 15 Sideroad shortly after 7 a.m. when both vehicles rolled and went off the road.
New Tecumseth Fire, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and Simcoe Paramedics attended the crash.
There are no significant injuries to report. However, paramedics transported one person to the hospital for further assessment.
The road is reopened after being closed for about 45 minutes.
