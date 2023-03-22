New Telus Spark immersive experience showcases Indigenous superheroes

Telus Spark's latest digital immersive experience features a new kind of superhero – the Indigenous kind.

Sacred Defenders of the Universe follows four superheroes – Aqueous, Embers, Earth and Terra – who fight to restore elemental balance to the planet.

The exhibition takes place inside the Spark Digital Immersion gallery, a 278 square meter, (3,000 square-foot) space that gets transformed into a kind of living graphic novel for Sacred Defenders of the Universe. Visitors discover Indigenous science through the Circle of Life, the four sacred elements and directions, and key words in Indigenous languages.

Guests can also interact with the digital story elements on their own, create waves and wind, grow plants and mycelium, and ignite their senses with sparks and fire.

The project was co-created by Justin Jack Bear and Earl Benallie, with animation provided by a team of Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, all of it produced by Supply and Demand.

The creative and production teams worked with local and national Indigenous communities, and Spark's Indigenous Advisory Circle, to create an immersive exhibit that will resonate and connect with the community.

Sacred Defenders of the Universe opens to the public Thursday, with free admission between 5 and 9 p.m.

The gala opening will feature local Elders, who will talk about balance in relation to the Equinox, the Circle of Life, the Four Elements and more.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department will also be on hand to share some real-life hero stories. The Sorrel Rider Drum Group from Siksika will perform, and you can make the show's creators, Justin Jack Bear and Earl Benallie.

Reserve your free tickets here.