New temporary homeless shelter will open in Barrie as winter storm approaches

After months of negotiations, a new temporary shelter will open its doors in Barrie just as a winter storm is anticipated to wreak havoc.

On Thursday, County of Simcoe Warden Basil Clarke thanked the City of Barrie for issuing the final occupancy permit for the homeless shelter at 20 Rose Street.

"We know the past two years have been extremely difficult for many residents," Clarke stated. "That is why the County and our partners have stepped up to provide more supports and shelter space throughout our entire region than ever before."

While the temporary shelter is on County-owned property, it will be run by The Busby Centre.

Earlier this month, Busby's executive director said the site couldn't open quickly enough, with people being turned away from shelters due to a lack of overnight space.

The Rose Street shelter will open when temperatures plunge below -15C.

The County provided $800,000 for the facility, while the City put forth half that amount.

The site will eventually be repurposed for permanent affordable housing, with plans for development to begin in 2024.