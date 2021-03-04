The City of Winnipeg is looking for a new tenant for its restaurant space on the Esplanade Riel Bridge, and it’s open to not having a restaurant in the location.

The restaurant space, located on the pedestrian bridge, has been sitting empty since June 2020 when Mon Ami Louis closed its doors.

Since the space opened in 2005, it has been a revolving door for eateries. The Salisbury House, Chez Sophie and Mon ami Lousi have all opened and then later closed their doors at the location.

Many owners have cited concerns about operating costs, a lack of nearby parking and slow business during the winter.

The latest request for proposal said while the property is currently developed as a restaurant space, bid submissions for any potential use are being considered.

The deadline for submissions is April 16, 2021.