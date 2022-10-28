New text scam pretends to offer Sask. residents money for receiving COVID-19 shot

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a new text scam pretending to offer residents money for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

An example text, showed the scam message offering the recipient $100 from the SHA as part of a “Vaccine Incentive Program.”

The SHA is reminding residents it does not offer money for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The only text messages directly from the SHA are for confirmation of booked PCR test or vaccine [appointment] OR auto-notification of PCR COVID test results,” the SHA said in a tweet.

The SHA is aware of another scam text. Pls be careful. The only text messages directly from the SHA are for confirmation of booked PCR test or vaccine app't OR auto-notification of PCR COVID test results.

The SHA does not offer money to residents for receiving vaccination. pic.twitter.com/UFMbQrqZKw

This is the second scam in as many weeks the SHA has warned residents about. Last week, it said there was a phone scam circulating that fraudulently informed the recipient they were a close contact to someone with monkeypox.