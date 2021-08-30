New Timmins chamber president will continue advocating for mining policy changes
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Lydia Chubak
The Timmins Chamber of Commerce has a new president. Rob Knox will hold the role for the next 12 months, following in the footsteps of past president Melanie Verreault.
As a chamber board member and with an interest in history and politics, Knox has been a member of the policy making committee.
He said he's excited about his new role where he will continue to work on developing new mining policies to pitch to the province.
“In an attempt to streamline the environmental processes that seem to be layers of redundancy when starting a new project in a resource based industry, I think that’s our key one," said Knox.
Knox takes over as the new chamber president in September. The organization has 625 members.
