New Timmins service centre to help newcomers

The Timmins Multicultural Centre, College Boreal and the Timmins Local Immigration Partnership have joined forces to help newcomers and are now working together under one roof.

Celebrating the grand opening of their 'Joint Settlement Service Centre' on Tuesday, officials said the goal is to make immigrating to the city easier to navigate.

"As an immigrant, when you're new to a place, going from one office to the other is not that easy," said Ifeoma Kasimanwuna, the program coordinator for the Timmins Local Immigration Partnership.

"But, when they go to a place and they know that they can get a lot done there, there's this relief that comes and that's what we want to bring to the table."

The joint venture means if one of the three providers doesn't offer a particular service, newcomers can simply visit an adjacent office to continue their settlement journeys with minimal disruption.

"Offering our services all from the same suite of offices, it'll just make it easier for us to work as a team and to provide a more well-rounded and holistic service for newcomers," said Michelle Boileau, College Boreal's Timmins campus employment and settlement service manager.

The centre will also be able to offer services in more than 10 languages.

Officials said they love that the central location gives it more visibility and is within walking distance to most of the city's services.

The bus terminal, police station, museum and downtown core are all close by. Plus, the centre shares a building with the Timmins Library.

"It just speaks to our community being welcoming to people from all over the globe, to come here and also have the support to be able to thrive within our community," said Timmins Mayor Kristin Murray at the grand opening.

Though the location is being leased, officials hope for this to be a long-term settlement centre that newcomers can rely on and encourage more people to move to Timmins.

"By the time you leave (the centre), you're practically done," said Kasimanwuna.

"All your needs are met."