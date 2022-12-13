New Timmins taxi company aims to offer better service than sole competitor

For several years, Timmins has relied on one taxi company, Vets Taxi, to get people around town.

But an ex-driver and a former taxi broker were unhappy with the level of service and broke away to start their own business, dubbing it Timmins Taxi.

“The community is in need of taxis,” said co-owner Nicole Lambert, a member of Missanabie Cree First Nation.

Lambert said she drove for Vets Taxi on and off before leaving to start Timmins Taxi with co-owner Adarsh Neelam.

“There are times when the taxis, we don’t have enough of them, especially in the cold winter nights,” she said.

Neelam said community members have complained about unanswered phone calls, long waits for a cab and rude drivers.

His company launched Monday with an active phone line, after a soft launch with online-only bookings over the weekend.

The goal is to offer improved response times, he said.

“We can offer City of Timmins better service and clean cabs and … quick service, that’s the main issue,” Neelam said.

The company poached six cabs from Vets and currently has at least 20 drivers, many of whom were former employees of that company.

Owner Rick Lafleur told CTV he doesn’t mind the competition and wishes the new wheels the best, adding that being left with a fleet of 48 vehicles and close to 400 employees won’t impact his services too heavily.

“Competition is good,” said Lafleur.

“It’s going to keep us on our toes, it’s going to help us improve our customer service and … I think it’s going to be good for the community.”

He highlighted that Vets is the largest privately owned cab company north of Barrie and the longest-surviving taxi business in Timmins, with almost 78 years of service.

It has outlived every other taxi company over the years and that there’s a good reason for that.

“We do provide a good service … we do answer the calls and we do provide a service that the city needs,” Lafleur said.

His advice for the competition is to keep customer service as the top priority. As well, Lafleur said the company needs to be able to listen to customers’ concerns and adapt as needed.

Neelam and Lambert said that is exactly the goal.

The owners said they want to offer a variety of payment options, including online payment, putting it in better competition with northern ride-share company U-Ride.

It also wants to offer wheelchair-accessible taxis, with the only other option being the by-appointment-only Handy Transit.

Meantime, the company is still putting some final touches, including getting a sign for its Third Avenue taxi stand and decals for all of its vehicles.

“I’ve always loved the taxi business and I really feel and think that we can do good in the community,” said Lambert.

She said she wants to regain her taxi license so she can join her fleet and the roads and better connect with customers and get their input on the service.

With five taxi licenses left to claim in the city, Lambert said the goal is to acquire them and potentially have other cabs join her team.

“I really think that we can help.”