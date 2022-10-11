New toll-free phone line helps Nova Scotians navigate mental health and substance use disorders

A new toll-free phone line is set to launch Wednesday to provide peer support for mental health and substance use disorders in Nova Scotia.

The service, which targets Nova Scotians with mild mental health or substance use concerns, is not available on Mondays or Tuesdays. Callers will be able to speak directly with someone who the province says "can relate to their experience and is there to listen."

"Peer support plays a critical role in helping Nova Scotians overcome addiction and mental health challenges," said Brian Comer, the Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, in a Tuesday release. "This line offers a safe space for Nova Scotians who are struggling. Being able to connect with someone who has been where you are and who can relate with empathy can really build confidence and hope."

The service will allow trained peer supporters to provide social and emotional support, reassurance, and encouragement to those who are feeling isolated, alone or anxious --- feelings that, for many, have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Peer support workers can also give callers information about other services and supports they may be eligible for.

"My own experience is what made me interested in providing peer support," said Tyler Simmonds, a peer support worker, in a release. "Using my experiences to help others is fulfilling and healing and gives me purpose. There are many people who need somebody to listen to them. Struggling with mental health can be a lonely experience and, often, getting help can feel like a daunting task. It can be so encouraging to know that you can just dial a number and that someone is there to listen."

The peer support line will be open Wednesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The provincial government says that in most cases, people can schedule same-day or next-day virtual appointments.

"Recovery can be lonely, and sometimes just having a listening ear makes all the difference," said another peer support worker in a release. "I want folks to know recovery is possible, and we can be a stepping stone on their recovery journey. This service is unique because of the reach it's going to have. It makes talking to a peer supporter accessible to people who may not have that opportunity otherwise. Anyone can call us and know we will be there to listen."

The service, which is confidential and available for people 18 and older, will be delivered by Mental Health Innovations as part of a contract with the provincial government.